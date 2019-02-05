He said the slap that was meted out to the NDC MP was not enough and should have been more.

Kwadwo Boateng-Agyeman contends that Sam George caused fear and panic, therefore he deserved the assault.

“The fact that you are an MP doesn’t mean you should misbehave. Sam George should have received more slaps. He was even lucky that he ran after the first slap. How can you cause fear and panic and claim that you were shot 15 times,” he said.

Mr George was assaulted by some persons suspected to be part of state security team who rode in the vehicle of the Ghana Police Service during the election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The incident has received condemnations by civil society organisations and some well-meaning Ghanaians.