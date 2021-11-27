Sammy Gyamfi congratulates Parliament for rejecting 2022 'killer' budget

The Majority side insisted that Nketia, who was seated in the public gallery of the chamber, should be walked out of the house in the same manner that the Speaker asked the Marshall to walk out certain non-MPs of the house.

The Minority side fought back the NDC MPs said Asiedu Nketia was not going anywhere.

The standoff degenerated into chaos on the floor of the house and the Majority side then staged a walkout.

The lopsided house later reconvened for the business of the house to continue.

The budget was then rejected.

Sammy Gyamfi in a Twitter post congratulated Parliament for choosing to stand with the Ghanaian people by rejecting the 2022 budget.