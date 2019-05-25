The defamation suit has been commenced against him by the Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Horace Ekow Ewusi.

Ekow Ewusi is accusing Sammy Gyamfi of ruining his high earned reputation by calling him names and accusing him of conspiring with foreigners to undertake illegal mining in the country as a member of the anit-galamsey team.

Sammy Gyamfi is believed to have questioned the source of wealth of Ekow Ewusi in a broadcast discussion, after it was reported that he has donated buses to some NPP constituency offices.

He told Accra-based Peace FM that he finds it "very denigrating and humiliating" that the Communication Director of the NDC found it necessary to accuse him of corruption and insulting his personality.