Six Ghanaians who have asked Mahama for forgiveness for past criticisms

Years after leaving office, Mahama continues to play a pivotal role in Ghanaian politics, contributing to national discourse and shaping the country's political narrative. His enduring influence underscores his significant place in the political sphere.

The recent wave of public apologies to Mahama reflects a deeper understanding among Ghanaians of the intricate nature of leadership and governance. Many who had previously condemned and insulted him are now recognising the broader context of his presidency, acknowledging that decisions made in office are often multifaceted and complex.

This collective plea for forgiveness is more than a symbolic gesture; it is indicative of a society willing to own up to its actions and embrace a more nuanced view of political leadership. It showcases a democracy that is evolving, where individuals are increasingly willing to engage in reflective discourse and foster reconciliation.

Pulse.com.gh lists 6 Ghanaians who seek forgiveness from Mahama.

I haven't been fair to Mahama — Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has rendered an apology to former President John Mahama.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he stated that he has not been fair to Mahama.

"The way he has handled me and how I have spoken harshly to John Mahama, I think have not been fair to Mahama. He is such a wonderful man.

"I apologise, I am a human being. I think I recount my relationship with him and all that I want to say I am sorry," he stated.

Agyapong further stated that he has a good relationship with the former first family, especially the wife of former President Mahama.

He, however, disclosed that he has a good relationship with Mahama's family, especially his wife.

Kennedy Agyapong was one of the fiercest critics of the Mahama-led NDC government causing the party to lose the 2016 election and that of 2020.

Captain Smart begs Mahama

Host of the Onua TV show, Captain Smart has asked for forgiveness from John Mahama.

He said the 2020 NDC flagbearer should forgive him for all the previous corruption allegations he levelled against him while in office.

Captain Smart said most of the things that were levelled against John Mahama at that time were all lies.

He said he has clarified that reports suggesting years ago that Mahama was so corrupt that he had houses in the United Arab Emirates were palpable falsehoods.

According to him, he personally travelled to Dubai in search of the said houses, adding that he did not find even a single room in the name of Mahama let alone a house.

He continued, refuting reports alleging that Mahama had hidden money away, confirming that his checks had also come back negative.

He questioned, were Ghanaians not told that Mahama had bought houses in Dubai? Is that not so?

Directly addressing Mahama, he expressed remorse for publishing the story, saying that he saw it in the newspapers and online, sorry John, sorry, sorry. That Mahama is corrupt, that he has bought a house in Dubai.

He added that he deliberately travelled to Dubai looking for Mahama's house and did not see even one. Sorry Mahama.

He reiterated that he was speaking today in the interest of standing for the truth and exonerating the former president despite not being a member of the NDC.

Mahama was an angel — Hopeson Adorye

A former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye has described former President John Dramani Mahama as an "angel".

He is ready to publicly apologise to the former President on live television for contributing to his defeat with vile propaganda in the 2016 elections.

Adorye now a member of the Movement for Change said he made a big mistake by joining the NPP to run Mahama down.

He expressed remorse for tarnishing Mahama's reputation, admitting that the accusations made against him were unfounded.

Adorye's change of heart prompted them to form a group called 'Jail Them Advocacy Group' aimed at advocating for the prosecution of corrupt officials under the current administration should the NDC win the election.

Kumchacha apologises to Mahama

Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha and the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries has publicly apologized to Mahama for his past criticisms of his administration.

The apology comes amidst mounting dissatisfaction with the current government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In his apology, Prophet Kumchacha admitted that he had never voted for the NDC.

Reflecting on his previous criticisms during Mahama's tenure, he stated, during the tenure of John Mahama, when negative things happened, he boldly criticised him adding that "I am apologising to John Mahama."

Odike begs Mahama for forgiveness

The Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Odike Addai, has rendered an unqualified apology to Mahama.

Odike claims he has sinned against Mahama, stating he ran down the latter's credibility in the build-up to the 2016 election.

His action, he says, propelled President Addo Dankwa Nana Akufo-Addo to power.

He said everybody knows he was part of the people who campaigned against Mahama's re-election in 2016 regrets all his actions and begs Mahama.

He [Mahama] should forgive all Ghanaians and myself for everything that has happened, he said.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, Odike said the incumbent NPP government has failed to deliver on many of the promises that earned them massive votes.

Barima Sidney apologises to Mahama over 'Papa No' song

Barima Sidney issued an apology to Mahama and the NDC for any negative impacts his 2020 song 'Papa No' may have had on his electoral fortunes.

The controversial song was released during the lead-up to the 2020 general elections.

In an interview on Joy TV, Sidney explained that the term 'Papa No' was a trending topic on social media at the time, which inspired him to create the song.

