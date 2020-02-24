He said most of the buildings have been left unattended to and animals have occupied them.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs as part of his Speakout tour of the Western North region, Mr Mahama said: “When there’s a change of government it appears everything the old government did is bad and abandoned.

“When we spoke of Free SHS, I promised and started to build 200-day secondary schools so that when we begin free SHS all the students can get admission.

“We completed some of the schools, we fully furnished some of them with desks and everything to accommodate students but the schools have been abandoned.

John Mahama

“The uncompleted ones too have been abandoned in the bushes and snakes and grasscutters are the ones studying in them.”

The NDC flagbearer noted that because of fewer schools and lack of infrastructure, the Akufo-Addo-led government has been forced to introduce the double-track system.

In Mr Mahama’s opinion, the double-track system is not helpful as “children spend three months on vacation and they forget everything they study during this period.”