The president said since he took over the reigns of government in 2017, he has fulfilled majority of his pledges and that should warrant him another term.

Addressing members of the Ghanaian community in Oslo, Norway, today the 23rd of February 2020, as part of his official state visit to Norway, President Akufo Addo said his administration over the last three years has improved considering the circumstances of the country’s economic, energy, health, educational and agricultural sectors.

These achievements, the President indicated is the pivot around which he will be seeking from the Ghanaian people, a renewed mandate in order to consolidate his successes and to build on the solid foundation that has been laid for the country’s economic and industrial development.

Akufo-Addo promises to fix roads in Oti Region

“The Central Bank of Ghana has had to undertake some painful reforms of our financial system. The banks that were there at the time that we came into office were poorly capitalized with extremely poor governing practices and really not fit for purpose in terms of having a banking system that was capable of financing the economic and industrial development of our country,” the President stated.

“The Bank of Ghana did it with the full backing of the government. Today we have a banking system that is much more fit for purpose than we have had in a very long time, well-capitalized, very liquid, very solvent, capable now of being able to find the money for the private sector to grow the economy of our country. As a result, the Bank of Ghana was adjudicated the best performing bank in Africa this year by the Association of Bankers of the World,” President Akufo Addo added.

The banking clean up and several other interventions of government, President Akufo Addo said, are signs that the fundamental framework that needed to move the country ahead rapidly is now firmly in place.

“That is the basis on which I am going to the electorate to ask for ‘Four More for Nana,'” President Akufo Addo posited