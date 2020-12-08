The former Deputy Communications Minister lost to his opponent in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Elvis Morris Donkor.

The candidate who conceded to his opponent announced this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

According to him, he lost the seat by 176 votes to Elvis Donkor.

“It was so close yet so far for me. I lost by 176 votes. Congratulations Elvis Morris Donkor and better luck to me next time,” he said.

Adding that “I am also deeply grateful to all of you out there who supported my bid in diverse ways.”