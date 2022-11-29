Some ministers who are now millionaires used to beg for GH¢100 — Former NPP MP

Ennin disclosed that some ministers in the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who are now millionaires used to beg for GH¢100 when in opposition.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM on Monday, November 29, 2022, he said the quest for personal wealth characterizing the current political sphere getting out of hand.

"Do you know the reason why I don’t find politics attractive anymore? There are so many of them who are ministers today that I know very well. A lot of them used to come around when we were in parliament those days.

"They will follow you all around for even GH¢100 but today they are millionaires. I look at that and ask myself if it is the same politics we used to do. Levels don change now," he said.

Ennin indicated that politicians amassing wealth cuts across the political divide as the situation will be no different if the opposition National Democratic Congress are to come to power