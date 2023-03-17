Some MPs forcing Bawumia on us — NPP polling station executives

Addressing a press in Kumasi on Thursday, March 16, 2023, Frederick Owusu said "we have observed that some Members of Parliament holding juicy appointments and contracts in the current administration have been moving from funeral to funeral and granting interviews endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as forcing him on the throat of NPP polling station executives to accept him as the 2024 presidential candidate. We want to send a strong signal to those Members of Parliament to desist from such a campaign.

"We, the grassroots and delegates want to send a strong signal to these Members of Parliament to desist from such a campaign. It is believed that the office of the Vice President has promised those MPs huge cash. We are hereby saying that NPP is not for sale."

Some delegates in the Ashanti Region appear to have designed a new slogan called Bawumia Must Win (BMW) led by Bernard Antwi Bosiako, commonly called Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.

The new slogan reports stated appears to be taking over the elephant fraternity in the region as delegates look forward to giving Dr. Bawumia the nod to lead the party into the 2024 general elections as a flagbearer.

At a programme organized by Chairman Wontumi aimed to unveil a group aligned to Dr. Bawumia aimed at canvassing votes for him, delegates of the party including some MPs, Regional and Constituency executives could be heard taking their turns loudly chanting the slogan.

Chairman Wontumi believes Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to help NPP to retain the presidential seat in 2024.

But political analysts in Ghana said the NPP's flagbearership race will be a defining moment for the party, as it will make or break the party.