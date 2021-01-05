The president said there were other vile options available to the NDC and John Mahama to protest their dissatisfaction of the results but they chose to contest it in court.

Nana Akufo-Addo said this in his final State of the Nation Address in Parliament to mark the end of his first term as president.

The NDC has filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the presidential results from the 2020 general elections.

The NDC wants the Supreme Court to annul Akufo-Addo's win. Party leader John Mahama argues that the declaration of the incumbent as winner was illegal because no candidate secured the required number of votes to be declared winner.

According to the NDC, there were widespread irregularities in the polls and the Electoral Commission (EC) also padded the results in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

In a statement after filing the petition, the NDC which he represented in the 2020 elections said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.

President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Vice President will be sworn in for a second term at Parliament House on Thursday, January 7.