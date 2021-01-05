Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) of his first term on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

He expressed his gratitude to the Members of Parliament (MPs) for their contributions towards the development of the country over the last four years.

“I'll like to say a special thank you to the members of this 7th parliament. I can say they have been the busiest and most productive parliament ever in the history of our country,” the President said.

Akufo-Addo also thanked Ghanaians for voting for him to secure a second term in office during the December 7 elections.