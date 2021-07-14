Spousal Emolument: Leave Lordina Mahama alone - Gabby Otchere Darko

In a Twitter post, he said Ghanaians should "leave Lordina Mahama alone" adding that "she doesn't have to refund her allawa".
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has added his voice to some Ghanaians calling on the former First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama to refund all monies or allowances paid to her between January 2009 and June 2021.
In a Twitter post, he said Ghanaians should "leave Lordina Mahama alone" adding that "she doesn't have to refund her allawa".
According to him, her husband, former President John Mahama must be blamed rather for failing to do due diligence during his tenure as president adding that he [Mahama] "believes in the 2011 Constitution Review Commission Report’s recommendation to set up an Independent Emoluments Committee yet he never ever saw the need to attempt to do it."
His comments come after the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, charged Lordina Mahama to refund all monies or allowances paid to her between January 2009 and June 2021.
John Boadu admonished Mrs. Lordina Mahama to replicate the gesture made by Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.
"Let me say this emphatically. Former President Mahama's wife, Lordina Mahama, must, as a matter of urgency, refund all monies paid to her from January 2017 till now. Those she received as far back as 2009 should also be refunded. The monies she has received from that time till now would amount to GH¢3.2 million," he said.
The call on Lordina Mahama to refund monies paid to her as allowances come on the heels of Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo who has decided to refund all monies paid to her since 2017.
