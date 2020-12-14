He said such pronouncements have the tendency to derail Ghana’s enviable democratic credentials.

”A candidate can only be referred to as “president-elect” if he or she is a winner of certified election results and duly declared by the Electoral Commission of the country.

The persistent reference to Mahama as the president-elect, according to Prof. Asare is causing harm to the image of the country which is noted globally for being a beacon of democracy on the African continent.

“…it does harm to the public when NDC party members refer to his excellency as President-elect.” Prof. Asare wrote on social media.

“Only the person certified as winner of the elections is President-elect and in this case it is President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.” he added.

Prof. Asare further advised former president Mahama to not take into account “ill” calls on him to declare himself president and form parallel government.

Prof Kwaku Azar

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini had earlier suggested that John Mahama should form a parallel government.

According to Hon. Fuseini, everything shows that John Mahama clearly won the just-ended presidential election.

“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government. And if he was minded to take my views, he should declare himself President and set up a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,” Fuseini said.