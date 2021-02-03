The now ex-convict identified as Kwabena Boateng was a peasant farmer and a shop owner before his imprisonment for 12 months.

His journey to prison started when he confronted his bosom friend who used an old currency to buy from his shop, reports say.

Boateng told Crime Check TV that after confronting his friend on why he used the old currency to buy from his 10-year child, who was the shopkeeper, the trusted friend got infuriated and pulled out a sharp knife to stab him.

According to him, he managed to prevent his friend from using the sharp knife to hurt him, but unfortunately, while trying to disarm the attacker, his friend’s palm got deeply cut in the process.

The matter was reported to the Police and Boateng was arrested and put before a court where he was fined GH¢2,000.00 but his failure to pay the fine landed him in prison.

Fortunately for him, a benevolent individual has facilitated his release from prison by paying the GH¢2,000.00 fine slapped on him by the court.

Crime Check TV posted a photo of the Boateng on Facebook in which he posed with its staff and some prison officers.

“Kwabena Boateng has been given a 12-month prison sentence for causing harm to his best friend who used an old 5 pesewas currency, not in use to buy from his shop.

“Boateng explains further that his best friend used the outdated currency to buy cigarettes from his ten-year-old daughter whiles he was away.

“He says when he got wind of it, he confronted his friend about it. Not happy with Boateng's approach, the friend pulled a knife. In the ensuing confrontation, the knife slightly cut his friend's hand. Boateng was eventually arraigned before court and asked to pay a two thousand cedis fine or in default go to prison for a year. He could not pay so had to endure the psychological stress and the pain of imprisonment.

“Not good to take the law into one's hands, but at times certain circumstances may push one to make "war" to live in peace. The state could have at least provided a lawyer for Boateng as it is done in other democratic jurisdictions, but poor people hardly get lawyers to defend them in court.

“The Legal Aid scheme constitutionally mandated to help the poor and the vulnerable, do not have enough lawyers. Boateng still feels justice was not served in his case as he tearfully narrated the injustice meted out to him. Fortunately, good samaritan Ali Ibrahim has paid his fine for him to go home. But for how long will good people continue to pay fines when Parliament could have simply passed the Non-Custodial Sentencing Bill into law? Many thanks, Mr. Ali. May Allah richly bless you,” Crime Check TV captioned the photo.