He said they are bound to remain in opposition forever of the disrespect towards the NDC founder by some members of the party is not halted.

Speaking on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia" Programme, he reiterated the need for party faithfuls to accord the necessary respect to it's leaders, rather than cast aspersions and haul abuse at them when they disagree with their actions or inactions or when provoked.

"If things continue this way, some of us will be forced to reply in equal measure if they do not desist from such a distasteful act. How do you expect to win power if you continue to insult a founder of the party?

Koku Anyidoho

”What shall it profit the National Democratic Congress (NDC), if we continue to insult Founder, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, and lose another General Election?" Koku Anyidoho rhetorically quizzed.

Mr Anyidoho, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, reiterated the need for the party to maintain some level of discipline in the party.

"It is about time some of us ensure that our leaders are shown some respect before things get out of hand in the party," he stressed.