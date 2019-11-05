The vehicles comprised V8 Landcruisers and Pickup trucks.

One of the most visible elements of the effort to protect the President was the number of a strong motorcade that took him there.

In 2017, the former GIMPA Director-General and Rector, Prof Stephen Adei who is currently the Chair of the Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said the number of cars in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's convoy will dent the image of the government.

According to him, he observed Bawumia's convoy of about 16 Four Wheel Drives occupy both lanes on a trip to Cape Coast.

Following the abuse, Nana Addo had put a stop to the long convoy that follows him anytime he goes on tours.

However, a video circulating on social media shows that the directive by the President is not being adhered to as about 40 vehicles followed him to Tsito in the Volta Region.

Some Ghanaians on social media wondered why the long convoys of luxurious cars led by long dispatch riders crisscrossing the country at breakneck speed, with some asking why the President has still not taken a cue from their Western counterparts.

Watch the video below: