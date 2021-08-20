Dr. Bawumia believes many of the promises the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made to Ghanaians were considered impossible by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but the government has fulfilled them and made them possible.

In a Facebook post, he said "Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia should stop wasting our ears and time.

"When he and his boss said they would build 88 District hospitals between July 2020 and July 2021, even a child knew it was a lie and it proved a lie."

He wrote: "When he promised in 2016 that starting from 2017, they would send $ 1 million to each Constituency every year, even a child knew it was a lie and it turned out to be a lie.

Pulse Ghana

"When he promised that no village will be without water within two years of an NPP government, it turned out to be a lie.

"When he and his boss said they would reduce borrowing, even a child knew it was a lie. Today, they have borrowed more than all governments before them.

"When they promised to grow the economy by above 10% each year, it turned out to be a lie.

"When they said they would build a dam in each village in the Nothern part of this country, it turned out to be a lie.

"When they said they will fight corruption with the Anas Principle, it turned out to be a lie.

"When they promised sky trains, it proved yet another lie.

"When they promised to protect the public purse, you rather opened it up for systematic abuse and rape.

"When they promised not to operate a family and friends government, they installed the most nepotistic government in Ghanaian history.

"We in the NDC are pragmatists and deal with only what is real. We are not given to the telling of outrageous lies to win power.