He said the country needs to have a free and fair elections in 2020 therefore a new voters register will help achieve that aim.

Speaking at the Matyrs of Uganda Church in Accra, John Boadu also said he can't fathom why some opposition parties are against the compilation of a new register.

Mr. John Boadu noted that the explanation the EC has given in support of the compilation of a new register is very reasonable and since the bottom line is to ensure free and fair elections in 2020, he doesn’t see the reasons why a particular group of people would organise demonstrations to kick against the new voters’ register.

The intent of the Jean Mensa led EC to compile a new register has drawn the ire of may opposition parties and civil society groups.

They argue that a new register in a election will be a recipe for chaos and it will put a lot of pressure on the EC.

Freddie Blay And John Boadu

Over the weekend, the opposition parties hit the streets in Tamale to protest against the decision by the EC.

Leading politicians including Founder and leader of the APC, Hassan Ayariga, Minority Leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu and the MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini are taking part in the protest march dubbed ‘Tikusayi’.

The demonstration which is the first of many to be held across the country is being led by NDC’s National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and the National Chairman for the PNC, Bernard Mornah.