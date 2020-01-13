Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, said the leaked video of the Minister talking to his 'side chic' should warrant his resignation.

In a post on Facebook, A Plus asked for leniency the Minister but he argued that he has soiled his position.

Mr Dapaah who was clearly unaware that he was being recorded kindly adheres to every instruction of the lady and turns around severally in his pyjamas.

As for resign, no doubt, he must resign. I feel sorry for him. It is unfortunate that this has happened to a respected democrat like Albert Kan Dapaah. (The thing pain me rough.)

This is not something to rejoice over. We must rather learn from it. I wish he would be the honorable man we know him to be by accept responsibility, apologizing to his family, loved ones and Ghana.

And please, please, I beg you, let’s all forgive him. When the heart pumps blood into that “langalanga” between our legs, the mind in most cases switches of the part that is meant for caution. Please kindly be lenient towards him.

Don’t discuss….