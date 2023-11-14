Supreme Court throws out Ken Kuranchie's suit against Mahama’s bid to contest 2024 election

In addition to dismissing his case, the court advised Kuranchie to thoroughly research the legal field to be better informed.

Kuranchie had claimed in his lawsuit that the only person eligible for a second term as president is the one who is already in office, adding it is not appropriate for a former president to run for office again.

The Attorney General, the Speaker of Parliament, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor were among the respondents in the lawsuit filed in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the applicant's noncompliance with court regulations, the Respondents' counsel urged the court to dismiss the matter.

Kuranchie, after the dismissal of his case, stated that he would resubmit the application in December since he still believes he has a strong case.

Edudzi Tamakloe, the NDC's Director of Legal Affairs, said the application was born out of mischief.