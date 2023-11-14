According to gbcghanaonline.com, the application was found to be procedurally flawed and lacked the necessary elements to invoke the apex court's jurisdiction. The state-owned news website further reports that Kuranchie’s statement of case was filed out of time.
Supreme Court throws out Ken Kuranchie's suit against Mahama’s bid to contest 2024 election
The Supreme Court has thrown out a suit filed by Ken Kuranchie, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Searchlight, challenging John Dramani Mahama's eligibility to run for president in 2024.
In addition to dismissing his case, the court advised Kuranchie to thoroughly research the legal field to be better informed.
Kuranchie had claimed in his lawsuit that the only person eligible for a second term as president is the one who is already in office, adding it is not appropriate for a former president to run for office again.
The Attorney General, the Speaker of Parliament, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor were among the respondents in the lawsuit filed in June.
Due to the applicant's noncompliance with court regulations, the Respondents' counsel urged the court to dismiss the matter.
Kuranchie, after the dismissal of his case, stated that he would resubmit the application in December since he still believes he has a strong case.
Edudzi Tamakloe, the NDC's Director of Legal Affairs, said the application was born out of mischief.
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected former President Mahama as its flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 election, in a bid to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party.
