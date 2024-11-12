ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Supreme Court says Speaker Bagbin’s 4 vacant seats ruling is unconstitutional

Maxwell Nyagamago

The Supreme Court of Ghana has ruled Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s declaration of four seats as vacant to be unconstitutional, affirming the NPP caucus as the majority in the House.

Supreme Court says Speaker Bagbin’s ruling on 4 Vacant seats is unconstitutional
Supreme Court says Speaker Bagbin’s ruling on 4 Vacant seats is unconstitutional

The seven-member panel, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, delivered this ruling with a 5-2 majority decision on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, concluding weeks of legal disputes on the matter.

Recommended articles

The controversy arose when Speaker Alban Bagbin, on 17 October, declared the seats for Suhum, Agona West, Amenfi Central, and Fomena vacant following the incumbents’ decisions to change their political affiliations from the parties under which they were elected. The Speaker justified his action with Article 71 (1) (g) and (h) of the 1992 Constitution, which led to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus claiming majority status with 136 MPs, while the NPP held 135 seats, making them the minority.

The NPP, opposing the decision, prompted Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to challenge the Speaker’s declaration through an ex-parte motion at the Supreme Court, arguing it was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court’s seven-member panel subsequently issued a stay of execution on the Speaker’s ruling. Speaker Bagbin responded by filing a counter-motion to halt the Supreme Court’s directive, which was dismissed by the panel led by Chief Justice Torkonoo.

Speaker Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo
Speaker Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

This dispute over the majority status in Parliament had stalled proceedings, forcing Speaker Bagbin to adjourn the House twice indefinitely to avoid disorder.

Addressing the press after the ruling, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, called on Speaker Bagbin to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision, describing it as “non-negotiable.”

In a celebratory mood after the ruling, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin also urged NDC MPs and the Speaker to respect the decision, affirming that it was a “victory for the NPP MPs.”

The Supreme Court is expected to release the full details of the ruling on Wednesday, 13 November 2024.

Maxwell Nyagamago

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor

Ghana Freedom Party withdraws from 2024 elections due to founder Akua Donkor's death

Ghanaians express anger as Akufo-Addo unveils statue of himself, scores himself 80%

Ghanaians angry as Akufo-Addo unveils statue of himself, claims 80% success rate

Electoral Commission

Certified voters' register robust and credible - EC

Electoral Commission releases polling and special voting centres; check your centre

We have 21 days to provide copies of register to political parties after certifying it - EC