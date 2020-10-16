She said the Supreme Court will lead this initiative by fully interpreting laws and making pronouncements in Twi.

The controversial politician said this when she spoke to Stephen Anti on the Elections 360 on TV3.

“I am not worried I cannot speak English, because that is not my language,” she said in Twi.

She added: “Twi will be the official language in Ghana under my leadership. Judges, lawyers and even Supreme Court judges will conduct their cases in Twi.”

Madam Akua Donkor has filed her nomination as presidential candidate in the 2020 general elections.

She did that while in the midst of her running mate, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, and other executives of the GFP.

Akua Donkor

She submitted a four-part bankers draft of the 100,000 fee to the Commission, explaining that, it was the only provision made by her bank.

Giving her remarks after submitting her documents, Akua Donkor commended Jean Mensa for transforming the EC and giving it a face lift.