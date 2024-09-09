Tagging me, my family as corrupt is political; we're clean - Akufo-Addo

He continued, "I will not, under any circumstance, abandon the course of due process in the fight against corruption."

President Akufo-Addo noted that the opposition's attempts to label him a 'clearing agent' are retaliatory for accusations made against the John Mahama administration, some of which led to prosecutions and convictions.

He challenged the narrative by stressing that independent investigations had cleared the allegations against him. "In any event, I will leave it to the judgment of the Ghanaian public to decide whether it is preferable to be a ‘clearing agent’ or a government official one," he said.

He reaffirmed his government's dedication to the rule of law and due process, ensuring that security agencies function effectively and that human rights violations of the past have no place in a democratic Ghana.

Mahama's criticism of Akufo-Addo performance

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, called for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resignation over the depreciation of the Cedi.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Nkwabeng, a town in the Nkwanta South District, as he concluded his tour of the Bono East Region, Mahama expressed his frustration with the government’s handling of the economy.

He specifically criticised the rapid decline of the Cedi, which has fallen from more than GH¢15 to one US dollar.

“During the Atta Mills’ administration, the exchange rate was GH¢2 to a dollar. When he took office, it was GH¢4 to a dollar. After nearly 8 years in power, the exchange rate has now risen to GH¢¢16 to a dollar.

“President Akufo-Addo should have resigned long ago when the Cedi depreciated to GH¢16 per dollar. It is difficult to see how GH¢16 to a dollar can be considered better than GH¢4 to a dollar.