Techiman South: NDC Secretary hospitalised after severe beatings

Kojo Emmanuel

Suleman Twih Brempong, the Techiman South National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary has been attacked during a constituency executives' meeting at Tanoso, a suburb of Techiman, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The NDC scribe was allegedly beaten by a group of men in the full glare of constituency executives during a meeting but the cause of the attack remains unclear.

However, reports indicated that the attack may be linked to an incident within the Techiman South NDC during the 2020 polls.

The victim after the attack was rushed to the Ahhmadya Muslim Hospital in Techiman for medical treatment.

The incident has been reported to the Techiman Divisional Police.

Hajj Tanko, the Techiman South Constituency Communications Officer of the NDC who was present alleged that the thugs were sent by the Techiman South NDC Chairman, Nuhu Saliu Faawa to attack the Constituency Secretary.

He said the attack was a "planned thing".

But Nuhu Saliu Faawa denied the allegations adding that a disagreement ensued during a meeting with other party executives at Tanoso over their performance in the 2020 general elections.

Kojo Emmanuel

