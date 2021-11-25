Techiman South: NDC Secretary hospitalised after severe beatings

However, reports indicated that the attack may be linked to an incident within the Techiman South NDC during the 2020 polls.

The victim after the attack was rushed to the Ahhmadya Muslim Hospital in Techiman for medical treatment.

The incident has been reported to the Techiman Divisional Police.

Hajj Tanko, the Techiman South Constituency Communications Officer of the NDC who was present alleged that the thugs were sent by the Techiman South NDC Chairman, Nuhu Saliu Faawa to attack the Constituency Secretary.

He said the attack was a "planned thing".