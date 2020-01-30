According to the NDC, this will allow Ghanaians to appreciate the issues they are raising in protest against the compilation of a new voters register.

Joshua Akamba who is the National Organizer of the NDC says their position on the New Voters' register remains unchanged and it will be best if the meeting today is telecast live for Ghanaians to see.

"I wish it will be telecast for the whole nation to see what is happening in there because it is an issue of national interest"

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

On January 15, the 21-member Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) called on all political parties and other stakeholders to remain calm urging the EC to further engage on plans to compile a new register for the 2020 polls.

The EC on January 24, released a statement and portions read: "The meeting will seek to engage with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee on the Electoral Commission's plan to compile a new Voters' Register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections".

The Electoral Commission has had to deal with firm opposition ever since the decision to compile a new Voters' Register surfaced.