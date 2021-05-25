Temporary EC officers 'fight' Jean Mensa over allawa

In a statement, the aggrieved staff said they "worked from dawn to dusk to ensure free, fair and credible elections" adding that they find the EC's posture offensive and disrespectful" for not paying them.

Pulse Ghana

"We believe that this injustice must come to an end now!" it added.

"We are of the considered opinion that the unjustifiable delay is a grave injustice, unfortunate and most regrettable," the statement added.

It said: "We believe that accepting to serve our country even in the remotest areas far from home, should not be mistaken for slavery."