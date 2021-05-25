RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Temporary EC officers 'fight' Jean Mensa over allawa

All temporary staff engaged by the Electoral Commission (EC) has called on the Chairperson of the election management body to pay them their allowance for the job they did during the polls.

The electoral officers who were engaged during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls expressed disappointment with the EC for the delay in paying them their allowance six months after the polls.

In a statement, the aggrieved staff said they "worked from dawn to dusk to ensure free, fair and credible elections" adding that they find the EC's posture offensive and disrespectful" for not paying them.

"We believe that this injustice must come to an end now!" it added.

"We are of the considered opinion that the unjustifiable delay is a grave injustice, unfortunate and most regrettable," the statement added.

It said: "We believe that accepting to serve our country even in the remotest areas far from home, should not be mistaken for slavery."

The staff, therefore, demanded the immediate payment of their "rightful" entitlement without further delay.

