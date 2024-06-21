TESCON member injured in alleged assault by NDC supporters at Mahama lecture

Mahama said Ghanaians are in dire straits and this is not the time for comedy. This is not the time for a concert party about passing a mythical steer to somebody.

Nana Boakye allegedly retorted to the statement within earshot of those seated nearby, prompting a strong reaction from an NDC supporter.

The victim, Nana Boakye, an organiser for the NPP’s student wing, TESCON, reportedly responded to Mahama's description of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign as a "concert party" during the speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boakye's comment was overheard by nearby attendees, one of whom, an NDC supporter, reacted violently.

Natrating the incident, Nana Boakye said "I also responded and said, ‘Mahama wo boa' na wo b3 wi’ [Meaning Mahama you’re lying, you will lose]. Later on, I saw a macho man who approached me and gave me a warning that I should be careful. So, I also asked him ‘What have I done’?

"And the moment I asked him the question, he came directly and slapped me in front of the former President. So on our way out of the auditorium, when we got to the main entrance of the auditorium, I heard another slap. Out of that, I was not able to see anything, and I also saw one guy who held my hand backwards, and they started beating me in my stomach, my head and stuff like that."

The second-year student of communications has his head wrapped in a bandage and a splint also supports his arm.