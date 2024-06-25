The 2024 election will be a cool chop for Bawumia – NPP’s Accra Regional Chairman

He claimed that the NDC's early confidence has waned since the NPP's campaign commenced, receiving positive responses from Ghanaians.

He noted that the economic difficulties have given the opposition NDC "some kind of false hope.

"Some six months ago, the posture of the NDC clearly demonstrated a party seeing itself having won the elections and were only waiting for time," he said on Class FM.

However, he revealed that the dynamics shifted after the NPP flagbearer began his campaign, receiving a warm reception from Ghanaians, which has caused the NDC to "revise their notes."

Mr. Agorhom confidently stated: "The very day the NDC elected His Excellency John Mahama, I said, ‘Oh’, we'll win these elections.”

He described Mr.Mahama as a "cool chop" for the NPP in the upcoming December 7 polls.

"Oh yeah yeah yeah, if you ask me why, I’ll tell you. This is somebody who has been through it all and you expect that he should understand very well what the Ghanaian psyche is. They’ve had enough of you, you had your opportunity, you failed, you know, woefully.

“They kicked you out of government, you went to stay at home for four years, as it were, repackage yourself, you came back again. They rejected you again and you think that Ghanaians for whatever reason will admit you this time?” the NPP Regional Chairman quizzed.