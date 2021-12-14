There's no hardship in Ghana under Nana Addo - Minister

In an interview with Sagani TV based in Tamale, Alhassan Saibu said the gains made by the NPP government are substantial and impact lives.

"When I hear things are hard I don’t understand unless you tell me what the hard means," he said.

According to him, Ghanaians are eating properly, dressing properly and living in good homes, and are living decent lifestyles under the NPP administration.

"We are challenged by living decent lives. Have you driven around town lately? Have you seen the dresses people wear, have you seen the people of the house live in and the cars people drive?" he asked.