He said the country is in a good state under the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo adding that he's working hard to increase productivity and improve livelihoods.
There's no hardship in Ghana under Nana Addo - Minister
The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu, has said that the perception of hardship in the country is not true.
In an interview with Sagani TV based in Tamale, Alhassan Saibu said the gains made by the NPP government are substantial and impact lives.
"When I hear things are hard I don’t understand unless you tell me what the hard means," he said.
According to him, Ghanaians are eating properly, dressing properly and living in good homes, and are living decent lifestyles under the NPP administration.
"We are challenged by living decent lives. Have you driven around town lately? Have you seen the dresses people wear, have you seen the people of the house live in and the cars people drive?" he asked.
"This shows that we are not in hard times. We are only challenged by wanting to do more than we have. So resources are scarce because people have a very good use for their resources and people wish that they have more than what they have and that is why people think that there is hardship," he added.
