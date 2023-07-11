According to him, there’s no plot by government or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to replace the IGP as suggested by some reports.
There’s no plan to remove Dampare as IGP – Interior Minister
Ambrose Dery, the Minister for Interior has slammed allegations that the government is planning to oust Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector General of Police.
His assertion is in reaction to a supposed leaked secret tape revealing a supposed plot to replace the IGP as part of a grand strategy by the governing party to rig election 2024.
In an interview on Accra based Joy FM, Ambrose Dery said the IGP has been exceptional in the delivery of his duties and there are no efforts to take him out of office.
“I think that you should ignore it with the contempt that it deserves. There is no plot to remove anybody, I don’t know about anything. As far as I am concerned, he is doing a job,” he stated.
When asked if his office is interested in probing the claim, he replied in the negative.
“I am not sure I want to get involved in any investigation except that they relate to crime, then we will do that. But I think that so far we are doing well,” he said.
According to him, the ruling government is not going to temper with the 2024 national polls.
In the leaked audio, which was shared by GHone TV on it Twitter page, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.
To convince the politician, Commissioner Mensa cited the rigorousness of the security the IGP provided during the recent Assin North by-election, saying he will do the same or even more, which might foil any attempt by the NPP to steal victory in the 2024 election.
“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” Commissioner Mensa said in the leaked audio.
He went further to express frustration that all his efforts to convince President Akufo Addo to sack IGP Dr Dampare have proved futile.
