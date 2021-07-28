Koku Anyidoho breaks silence to his dismissal from NDC

This comes after the party suspended him on February 9, 2021, following a petition by some NDC members against his conduct.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party in a letter on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, said the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Executive Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against Koku Anyidoho pursuant to Article 48 (1) (9) of the NDC constitution.

The party added that the Committee's report found Koku Anyidoho guilty of the said allegations of misconduct and anti-party behavior.

"The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) acting in compliance of Article 48 (1) of the NDC Constitution unanimously adopted the report and accepts full responsibility for your expulsion from the Party.

"You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic and for that matter, you are no more recognized as a member the Party cannot carry yourself as such," the party stated.

However, Anyidoho reacting to his dismissal said he is resolute all will be well despite his expulsion.

In a series of tweets, he said he is a son of God adding that "My bible tells me that in all things, I should give thanks to God Almighty for His grace and mercies. I love Ghana."

He said: "When Joseph's brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into his God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt. What evil men mean for wickedness; God turns it around for good. I am a Son of God."

"I continue to remain focused on growing the Atta-Mills Institute, building Asomdwee Park, & flying high the legacy of President Atta-Mills. My bible tells me that, in ° ALL things, I should give thanks to God Almighty for His grace and mercies. I love Ghana.”

“This too shall surely pass," he noted.

Meanwhile, Asiedu Nketia has said that the sacking of Koku Anyidoho from the party is a good news to its supporters.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM after the NDC officially sacked Anyidoho from the party, Asiedu Nketia said that’s a welcome news.

"We think that this decision will actually bring entire jubilation across the country because we have been under enormous pressure to act speedily, but we kept our membership reminded that we have all subscribed to a party constitution and due process for everything that we do so they should exercise patience and let us go through the full cycle.