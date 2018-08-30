Too many relatives of Nana Addo in Govt – Amaliba

news

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, believes President Akufo-Addo is currently supervising a government in which his relatives dominate as appointees.

The legal practitioner is of the view that the President is overseeing the worst cases of nepotism ever witnessed in this country.

According to him, the current government looks more like a “family that has come together to rule the country.”

He said he has observed that there are over 45 close relatives of the President currently serving in various positions in government.

“This country is being mismanaged, we need a quick fix. This is the most nepotistic government. We have counted about 45 of the president’s relations alone in government. The president’s daughter, the nephews, cousins it is now like an amalgamation of the family that has come together to rule this country,” Mr. Amaliba told Accra-based Citi FM.

Commenting on the upcoming NDC elections, the lawyer backed John Mahama to represent the party in 2020 as its flagbearer.

He said Mahama has unfinished business with the people of Ghana and is the best man to end the nepotistic appointments by the current government.

Mr. Amaliba added that Mahama’s exploits after four years will speak for itself when compared to Nana Addo’s, insisting the former president’s track record will ensure he stands tall in 2020.