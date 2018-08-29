NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 elections

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, who is also the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing has threatened to sue former president John Mahama for his plans to contest the 2020 general elections.

According to him, he will seek an interpretation at the Supreme court on the eligibility of Mahama to contest for the presidency again in 2020.

He said Mahama having served as president and retired is enjoying all the benefits due a former president as prescribed by the constitution.

He believes Mahama may not be eligible to contest elections in the country, particularly for the presidency since he has enjoyed all the benefits of a former president.

On Thursday, August 23, Mahama has picked his nomination forms to contest the 2020 presidential elections of the NDC.

Ahead of his declaration, Mahama on Wednesday called on the founder of the NDC at his office in Accra.

Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings centered their discussions on the re-organization of the party, the upcoming regional and national executive elections as well as the presidential primaries for the party.