Tourism Ministry to spend $14m on capacity building and branding

The Ministry of Tourism has tabled a motion before Parliament for the approval of a sum of $14 million to be used for branding and capacity building of its staff.

The said amount is expected to be taken from the $40 million facility government received from the World Bank.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that $10 million will be used for capacity building, while another $4 million of the fund will be used for branding of the Tourism Ministry.

The Ministry maintains that most of its personnel lack of necessary training when it comes to the hospitality industry.

This, the Ministry said, has resulted in the delivery of poor services to guests and has negatively affected the country’s image as a preferred tourism destination.

Sector Minister, Catherine Afeku, explained that part of the fund will be put into building two training institutions in the Eastern and Western Regions which will be dedicated to training personnel for the tourism industry.

This was disclosed during her interaction with Parliament’s Trade, Industry and Tourism Committee on Wednesday.

“The Hon. Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts explained that the facility will be applied to set up two training institutions in the Eastern and Western Regions dedicated to training personnel for service delivery in the Tourism Industry,” a report by the committee read.

“She indicated that the level of education expertise and experience of practitioners in the Tourism Industry in Ghana is low as compared to what pertains in other African countries that compete with Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has described as unjustifiable the $14 million being allocated for capacity building and branding.

The Minority, therefore, wants the government to throw more light on how the allocations will be made to the Tourism Ministry.