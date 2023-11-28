Try Bawumia and he’ll deliver as President - Council of Zongo Chiefs leader to Ghanaians

In an interview with Class FM's Elisha Adarkwah, Naaba Akanbonga said: “It is about time Ghanaians test” the Vice-President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who he described as “capable of managing the affairs of the country.”

Naaba Akanbonga, who also serves as the Head of the Frafra Community in the Ashanti region, expressed hope that the Flagbearer of the NPP would select a Christian as his running mate for the 2024 general election.

This, he believes, would ensure that both the Bible and the Quran remain at the Jubilee House.

“We Muslims, we believe that Christians, who are the majority in this country, will reason with Dr Bawumia and vote for him to become President with a Christian as the Vice,” Naaba Akanbonga intimated.