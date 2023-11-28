ADVERTISEMENT
Try Bawumia and he’ll deliver as President - Council of Zongo Chiefs leader to Ghanaians

Evans Annang

Naaba Musah Akanbonga, the Ashanti regional President for the Council of Zongo Chiefs has called on Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer is capable of managing the country.

In an interview with Class FM's Elisha Adarkwah, Naaba Akanbonga said: “It is about time Ghanaians test” the Vice-President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, who he described as “capable of managing the affairs of the country.”

Naaba Akanbonga, who also serves as the Head of the Frafra Community in the Ashanti region, expressed hope that the Flagbearer of the NPP would select a Christian as his running mate for the 2024 general election.

This, he believes, would ensure that both the Bible and the Quran remain at the Jubilee House.

“We Muslims, we believe that Christians, who are the majority in this country, will reason with Dr Bawumia and vote for him to become President with a Christian as the Vice,” Naaba Akanbonga intimated.

Naaba Akanbonga, who is also the Deputy National Public Relations Officer(PRO) for the Council, emphasized that no Muslim has been elected President since independence, despite some Muslims occupying the Vice-President position.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

