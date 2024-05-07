Try Bawumia; vote him out after 4 years if he fails – Miracles Aboagye to Ghanaians

He predicted that the nation would witness significant economic growth across various sectors under Bawumia's presidency, which would contribute to improving the lives of its citizens.

Aboagye noted that should Dr. Bawumia underperform as president, the electorate has the power to replace him with another candidate.

In an interview with Okay FM, Aboagye expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia's potential to meet the expectations of Ghanaians if elected president.

"Dr. Bawumia is committed to offering beneficial policies to the populace. He appeals to the nation for a chance to lead and make a positive impact. Should his tenure prove satisfactory, he may continue. Otherwise, the public can elect a new leader. His primary opponent is a former president [Mahama]," said Aboagye.

He had also said the Vice President is so popular that he will win almost all the regions in Ghana if elections are to be held today.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Mr. Aboagye said bar the Volta Region, Dr. Bawumia will win all the regions in Ghana.

“If election is held today, it is possible for Dr. Bawumia to win all the regions but the Volta Region,” he said.

He also said the NPP’s flagbearer’s door-to-door campaign has resonated well with Ghanaians.

“If you see Dr Mahamudu Bawumia seated on someone’s bench in his house, that is what he is doing. If you see him in somebody’s shop, that is what he is doing, he is giving them the message.

“He is not going to stop. It is a permanent feature of his campaign. Infact, we are placing a lot more weight in terms of time we are going to spend on the door-to door than we are placing on any other,” he said.