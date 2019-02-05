According to the GBA, the government and the security agencies to investigate the violence that marred the polls and bring perpetrators to book.

"The Ghana Bar Association views the use of firearms and acts of violence in a constituency where a by-election was being held as a serious blight on Ghana’s democratic credentials and a threat to the rule of law," it said in a statement.

The Association also condemned the violence that charaterised the by-election.

The by-election was marred by violence at La-Bawaleshie JHS polling station when some macho men believed to be National Security operatives, fired shots into a crowd of voters and injured seven people.

The macho men, numbering about 200, got furious when some voters started taking pictures of them and videoing them.

The men dressed in black and covered their faces fired the shot, causing undue panic among voters.

However, the GBA described as disturbing the use of masked security men at the Ayawaso by-election.