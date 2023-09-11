He said the Executives of the GBA should be ashamed of themselves.
Vormawor slams Nana Addo for using Ghana Bar Association platform to campaign for NPP
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the pressure group #FixTheCountry, has criticised the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for making its platform available to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to use for partisan campaign.
In a Facebook post, Vormawor said the Executives have worsened the GBA's already muddy brand.
Speaking on Monday, September 11, 2023, during the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Conference held at the University of Cape Coast, Nana Addo disclosed that John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is defeated in the 2024 general elections.
He stated that Mahama is not the right leader for Ghana.
He stated that Mahama's recent outburst on the judiciary is dangerous for the country's democracy.
He also said the labelling of judges as 'NPP and NDC is a brazen attack on Ghana's judiciary.
John Mahama speaking at a meeting with NDC lawyers accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of packing the courts with Judges who are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2, 2023, claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has deliberately appointed the most judges to the bench in order to have people who will do his bidding when he is out of office and called on NDC members to "balance out" the bench.
