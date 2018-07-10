Pulse.com.gh logo
Vote buying accusations against me very 'foolish' - Freddie Blay


The former Member of Parliament for Ellembelle has been under intense criticism for purchasing 275 buses for NPP officials across the country

  • Published:
The newly elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has slammed critics who accused him of vote buying at the recently held Delegates Congress.

He said such assertions are reckless and sound very 'foolish'.

“It is amazing that people will suggest that”, he said, adding: “It’s very foolish for people to ask that”.

READ ALSO: I funded 200 motorbikes; why can’t Blay provide 275 buses? – Sammy Awuku

The former Member of Parliament for Ellembelle has been under intense criticism for purchasing 275 buses for NPP officials across the country. Most of the critics argue that it influenced the delegates decision to vote for Blay.

"It’s amazing that people will even suggest that and journalists will buy into that. Why now? If yesterday I didn’t do business, today I want to do business, ‘why am I now into business?’ It’s a very foolish question for people to ask that", he said.

Mr Blay, however, said critics like Togbe Afede do not know what they talking about. “Maybe he doesn’t know what he is talking about”, adding that: “…Before then, I arranged 200 motorbikes for the regions and two or three pick-ups for each region”.

The Minority wants Mr Blay to step aside as Board Chair of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) for a forensic audit to be conducted.

