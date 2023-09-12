Voter registration: EC and NPP partner to disenfranchise Ghanaians — Afaglo

Afaglo charged Ghanaians to take the exercise seriously because that is the only way they can vote out the corrupt New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in 2024.

He, however, passionately appealed to Ghanaians who have attained the voting age and those without voter identification cards to ensure they participate in the ongoing EC's limited voter registration exercise.

"The EC's led Mrs. Jean Mensah and the Nana Akufo-Addo government partnership to do the limited voter registration exercise in only district offices are all ways and means to deprive and discourage angry Ghanaians who have vowed to boot out the incompetent government," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that in some parts of the country, before one accesses the district capital would cost close to GH¢100 or some places more so lots of people will feel reluctant to register to vote.

"If is not a grand scheme to rig the election for the NPP, why would they restrict it to the district offices knowing well that it has the potential to deprive many eligible voters of their right to register to vote in public elections," he noted.

Afaglo, therefore, called on party faithful, parents, philanthropists, and any individual who feel tired of the 'wicked' NPP government to support those in their area who are eligible to register in the ongoing exercise and vote out the government.

The limited voter registration will be conducted for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years old after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023.