Voter registration: NDC urges EC to invite them to assist in calculating figures

In a Zoom interview on TV3, Dr. Tanko-Computer said "The Commission can call on us to help them compute their figures and others if they can’t do it. We’ll be willing to help."

Recently, the EC quickly corrected errors in its publication of daily voter registration figures during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Initially, the EC reported that 143,014 eligible voters had been registered by the end of day four.

However, less than 24 hours later, the EC issued a follow-up statement acknowledging an error in the day three data for the Upper East region, which had been repeated, leading to inaccuracies in the overall registration statistics.

The EC's prompt correction underscores its commitment to transparency and accuracy in the voter registration process, ensuring the public receives reliable information about the ongoing exercise.

However, the EC has stated that it is not feasible to extend the deadline for the ongoing limited voters' registration exercise.

Despite technical challenges encountered during the first two days, the Commission reported that the process has since been smooth across the country.