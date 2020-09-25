He said the NDC finds fault with the EC, making him wonder what the party wants from the election management body.

"I don’t know what the NDC wants from the Electoral Commission. If you look at the way Asiedu Nketia is talking, if I were the Electoral Commission, I would not call the NDC for any meeting, because with every turn of event, the NDC will find fault with the Commission," he said.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, John Boadu said the NDC kicked against the compilation of a new voters' register as they threatened to do everything possible to stop the registration exercise.

He said: "When we were about to do the new register, the NDC said that the registration is not possible...that we should not do it because of the coronavirus, but when the registration started, they were the first to be registered."

READ MORE: New voters register will start by the end of May - John Boadu

The NDC has stated that the ongoing voters’ exhibition exercise has been fraught with some irregularities.

Flagbearer and the running mate of the NDC, John Mahama, and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang suspended the regional tours in the wake of widespread anomalies identified in the ongoing voter register exhibition exercise.

Mahama addressing Ghanaians on the register said the NDC "will do everything in our power to ensure it continues to be the anchor of this country’s much-vaunted peace and stability."

"For the past twenty or more years, IPAC, a committee of representatives of all political parties, has assisted the EC to carry out its constitutional duties to the satisfaction of all.

"That collaboration has enabled the EC to improve on its transparency, credibility, and confidence-building systems in electoral management. This is what has also ensured the general acceptance of election results.

READ MORE: New voters' register: Biometric machine breaks down at Oda

"Unfortunately, the EC as presently constituted has ignored valuable advice and the consensus-building approach that has inured so well to the sustenance of multiparty democracy in our dear country.

"The voter registration exercise itself was characterized by bigotry and exclusion, where many citizens were crudely prevented from registering on the pretext that they were not Ghanaians," he said.

But the NPP scribe reacting to allegations has asked the NDC to stop crying over spilled milk as nothing can be done against the voter registration.

"Former President Mahama who is leading the NDC said that the exercise was largely successful...I believe that nothing can be done about spilled milk; no matter what you said we are done with the registration...What Asiedu Nketia is saying, it is as if he is joking to the point where if someone does not find his name in the register, they will just add his name to it. It is not true; The EC in addition to the computer the officials are working with have something called poll book where all registrants are recorded," he said.

"That book is at the polling station and so if the computer does not work, a hard record of your name is there. There is no way EC will go to any polling centres and add names of people to the register when they have not taken part in the registration exercise.

"The poll book is such that there is no way someone can be added to it; it is a manual record in chains and so there is no way you can add someone to the poll book," he added.