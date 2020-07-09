When the voters' registration started on June 30, 2020, seven out of twenty-one final year students of Asanteman Senior High school allegedly bused by a tutor Bismark Okyere to register in the Asawase Constituency were arrested.

One student was first arrested when he was spotted in a queue attempting to register.

The student upon sensing danger following the anger of the NDC supporters at the registration centre, attempted to run but luck eluded him when he was apprehended.

The timely intervention of the Incumbent MP for the constituency Muntaka Mohammed halted attempts by supporters of the NDC to pounds on him.

The student then confessed he was bused to the registration centre by his teacher with 20 other final year students.

He quickly pointed 6 other students who were already in queue to register. They were also arrested.

The legislator in a letter written to the GES alleged that there have been two separate incidences of students being bused to registration centres to register even though they do not hail from the Asawase constituency.

He, therefore, called on the intervention of the GES to stop any of such incidents from happening again.

He also accused the teachers and students who have taken part in the alleged act of breaking the Representation of People Law 1993 PNDCL 284.

He raised concerns about the risk of exposing the students to COVID-19.

In the letter, he indicated that "about thirty students of the Asanteman Senior High School were bused to two polling centres at Asabi-a suburb of the Asokore Manpong Municipal which makes up the Asawase Constituency. They were identified as not living, residing, or hailing from any of the Asokore Manpong Municipal (Asawase Constituency) towns or communities, and for that matter the Asawase Constituency."

He also added that the students accused one Bismark Fordjour (AKA Anadwo) of busing them to the registration centre.

The letter also indicated that as part of efforts to prevent the students from getting lynched, they handed them over to the Asokore Manpong District Police Command.

Read the letter below: