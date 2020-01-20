His infectious steps attracted lovers of the dance who joined him to do justice to the dance.

He won the admiration of the huge crowd with a spectacular dancing moves when he graciously took on a challenge by one of the Borborbor dancers.

For some time now, John Dumelo has intensified his campaign ahead of the general elections in December.

He started a door-to-door campaign over the weekend, as he sought to canvass votes from the constituents.

He advised the constituents not to allow themselves to be bought by politicians during the election period.

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago but has quickly risen the ladder in Ghana's politics.

Watch the video below as Dumelo shows his dancing skills.