The MP had incurred the wrath of the irate youth over what they said is his failure to honour his campaign promises.

Abdul Samed Gunu who was rescued by the timely intervention of some party members had gone to the town to attend to the constituents.

The NPP MP, then a candidate had promised to provide jobs and also make sure that Savelugu gets its own Senior High School if he was voted into office as well as to end the water crisis in the constituency.

But the irate youth said the MP hasn't fulfilled any of these promises.

In a video sighted by Pulse.com.gh of the incident, a voice is heard saying they would not be deceived again.

However, Assemblyman for the area, Moro Alhassan, confirmed that they, indeed chased out the MP adding that he will not entertained.

"He gave us promises and fortunately he won and went to parliament. After the elections, he did not even come back to show appreciation to the residents. Most of those who chased him are NPP members…he told them that if he won the seat his priority was providing them water for the area and a Senior High School but none has been achieved.

"He continues to use an old project to brag as his achievement. But the residents resolved not to deal with him if he dares visit the area," he said.

Watch the video below: