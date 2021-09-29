He, therefore, called on MPs to desist from creating the perception that they are development agents in the minds of their constituents.

"It's not only the members of the general public who think [MPs] are development agents, but our own conduct feeds into that, wrongly or rightly," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"In high profile elections, it's the face of the MP that's out there. The MMDCEs, who are responsible for development at the local level, aren’t elected, so people see [the MPs] as the face of the area," he added.

He said: "We should learn useful lessons from our own conduct. We need the NCCE as a House to help us educate the populace out there that the Member of Parliament is not really a development agent.

"But of course, it also depends to a large extent on how we conduct ourselves in our activities."