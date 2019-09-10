The One District one Factory campaign was one of the campaign promises of the Akuffo Addo administration. The project has come under scrutiny from the opposition party, with many arguing that it is simply not achievable.

Honorable Andrew told Adom TV’s Afia Pokua that governance is a process and the NPP will eventually do well on its promises.

“We said one district one factory and yes it is happening” he said. “Governing a country is a process, which is why 4 years was given for accomplishing it. If you haven’t seen any of the companies, then you don’t want to see them, because the minister of tourism and the one district one factory secretariat have given us indications of programs that have already started and others that are still been evaluated”

Watch the interview below: