We can't use Bawumia to solve Nana Addo's mess — NDC's Prince Henry

His comments followed Dr. Bawumia's announcement of his intention to eliminate the tax on electronic financial transactions, known as E-levy, if elected President of Ghana.

In his first major address as the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia outlined his policy goals and reaffirmed his commitment to abolishing the E-levy, emphasising that this move would significantly boost his vision for a digital and cashless Ghana.

Despite Dr. Bawumia's academic and professional accolades, he has faced criticism for his role in economic policies that many believe have worsened Ghana's problems.

His tenure as Vice President has been marked by controversy and debates over economic data and policy decisions, leading to a lack of trust among the electorate.

Speaking on Accra FM, Prince Henry stated that Ghana currently lacks effective leadership and insisted that Dr. Bawumia cannot be the solution to Nana Addo's problems.

He urged Ghanaians to vote overwhelmingly for John Mahama on December 7, describing him as a true problem solver.

Henry emphasised that Mahama's vision for Ghana extends beyond addressing immediate concerns, focusing on sustainable development, job creation, and improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.

He noted that Mahama's commitment to accountability and good governance resonates with voters who are tired of the status quo and demand transparency and efficiency from their leaders.