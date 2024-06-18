ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

We can't use Bawumia to solve Nana Addo's mess — NDC's Prince Henry

Kojo Emmanuel

Prince Henry, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserting that he is not the solution to the numerous socio-economic issues created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Henry highlighted that from rising unemployment rates to economic instability and governance concerns, the populace has become increasingly disillusioned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recommended articles

His comments followed Dr. Bawumia's announcement of his intention to eliminate the tax on electronic financial transactions, known as E-levy, if elected President of Ghana.

In his first major address as the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia outlined his policy goals and reaffirmed his commitment to abolishing the E-levy, emphasising that this move would significantly boost his vision for a digital and cashless Ghana.

Despite Dr. Bawumia's academic and professional accolades, he has faced criticism for his role in economic policies that many believe have worsened Ghana's problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

His tenure as Vice President has been marked by controversy and debates over economic data and policy decisions, leading to a lack of trust among the electorate.

Speaking on Accra FM, Prince Henry stated that Ghana currently lacks effective leadership and insisted that Dr. Bawumia cannot be the solution to Nana Addo's problems.

He urged Ghanaians to vote overwhelmingly for John Mahama on December 7, describing him as a true problem solver.

Henry emphasised that Mahama's vision for Ghana extends beyond addressing immediate concerns, focusing on sustainable development, job creation, and improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.

He noted that Mahama's commitment to accountability and good governance resonates with voters who are tired of the status quo and demand transparency and efficiency from their leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Otumfuo

You can do the job if Ghanaians vote for you - Otumfuo to Bawumia

Ashaiman

Ashaiman Constituency: A political battleground to watch in election 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

We can't use Bawumia to solve Nana Addo's mess — NDC's Prince Henry

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

EOCO boss Maame Tiwaa's tribal association in Police dangerous — Akamba