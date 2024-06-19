ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the members of the NDC national campaign team for 2024 elections

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially formed its National Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections.

NDC campaign team members
NDC campaign team members

The Functional Executive Committee made this decision on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, after extensive consultations and deliberations aimed at enhancing the party's presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

The National Campaign Team includes prominent members of the party, such as:

  1. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary) – Campaign Coordinator
  2. Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer) – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns
  3. Richard Quashiga – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns
  4. Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations
  5. Sammy Gyamfi – National Communications Officer
  6. George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer
  7. Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei – National Women’s Organizer
  8. Alhaji Cole Younger – National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
  9. Prof. Joshua Alabi – Head of Flagbearer’s campaign
  10. Joyce Bawa Mogtari – Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign
  11. Beatrice Annan – Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign
  12. Alex Segbefia – Head of Running Mate’s Campaign
  13. James Agyenim Boateng – Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign
  14. Eric Adjei – Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign

Additional members representing various party fronts include:

  1. Richard Anamoo – Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum
  2. Shine Gaveh – Representative of the Cadres Front
  3. Dr. Nashiru Issahaku
  4. Obuobia Darko-Opoku
  5. Mary Ewusi

The National Campaign Team will operate under the oversight of a Campaign Steering Committee, which includes:

  1. Johnson Asiedu Nketia – Chairman
  2. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
  3. Dr. Ato Forson
  4. Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho
  5. Alhaji Hudu Yahaya
  6. Kofi Totobi Quakyi
  7. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
  8. Dr. Kwabena Duffour
  9. Betty Mould Iddrisu
  10. Julius Debrah
  11. Marietta Brew
  12. Dr. Valerie Sawyer
  13. Sam Pee Yalley
  14. Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi

This campaign structure is set to work under the leadership of the NDC’s flag-bearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, and will report to the Functional and National Executive Committees in executing their campaign strategies.

