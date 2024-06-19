Here are the members of the NDC national campaign team for 2024 elections

The Functional Executive Committee made this decision on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, after extensive consultations and deliberations aimed at enhancing the party's presidential and parliamentary campaigns.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially formed its National Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections.
The National Campaign Team includes prominent members of the party, such as:
- Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary) – Campaign Coordinator
- Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer) – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns
- Richard Quashiga – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns
- Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney – Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations
- Sammy Gyamfi – National Communications Officer
- George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer
- Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei – National Women’s Organizer
- Alhaji Cole Younger – National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
- Prof. Joshua Alabi – Head of Flagbearer’s campaign
- Joyce Bawa Mogtari – Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign
- Beatrice Annan – Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign
- Alex Segbefia – Head of Running Mate’s Campaign
- James Agyenim Boateng – Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign
- Eric Adjei – Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign
Additional members representing various party fronts include:
- Richard Anamoo – Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum
- Shine Gaveh – Representative of the Cadres Front
- Dr. Nashiru Issahaku
- Obuobia Darko-Opoku
- Mary Ewusi
The National Campaign Team will operate under the oversight of a Campaign Steering Committee, which includes:
- Johnson Asiedu Nketia – Chairman
- Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
- Dr. Ato Forson
- Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho
- Alhaji Hudu Yahaya
- Kofi Totobi Quakyi
- Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
- Dr. Kwabena Duffour
- Betty Mould Iddrisu
- Julius Debrah
- Marietta Brew
- Dr. Valerie Sawyer
- Sam Pee Yalley
- Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi
This campaign structure is set to work under the leadership of the NDC’s flag-bearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, and will report to the Functional and National Executive Committees in executing their campaign strategies.
