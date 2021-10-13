Akpaloo said jailing culprits caught in such acts would compound the problem.

He stated that conditions in the country's prisons would contribute to the problem, as it would serve as nurturing grounds for enticing young ones into LGBTQI+ practice.

He believes poverty in the country is the cause of people engaging in homosexuality and urged the leaders to solve hardship in the country before jailing persons caught in the act of practising LGBTQ.

He wondered if separate prisons would be built for LGBTQI+ persons who would be jailed or they would be put in existing prisons.

"If we need to solve the problem, we have to tackle the root cause, which is poverty," he said.

He suggested that instead of seeking to punish culprits, emphasis should be placed on educating the populace on the hazards of practising LGBTQI+.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, seeks to criminalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) activities in the country.